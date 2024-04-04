Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 7,688,142 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 7,667,307 shares.The stock last traded at $71.96 and had previously closed at $71.89.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.40 and its 200-day moving average is $71.53.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.2163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.