Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 7,688,142 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 7,667,307 shares.The stock last traded at $71.96 and had previously closed at $71.89.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.40 and its 200-day moving average is $71.53.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.2163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BND. Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after buying an additional 19,577 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 1,468,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,624,000 after purchasing an additional 118,229 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 24,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 29,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

