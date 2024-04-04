Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Crown Wealth Group LLC

Crown Wealth Group LLC cut its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 72.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after acquiring an additional 239,865 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $5.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $471.72. 5,751,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,307,174. The firm has a market cap of $377.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $465.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $432.16. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $370.92 and a 1-year high of $483.23.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

