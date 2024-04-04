Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Decreased by David Kennon Inc

David Kennon Inc decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 5.0% of David Kennon Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. David Kennon Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Warwick Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 12,209 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $226.17. 56,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,705. The firm has a market cap of $51.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.53. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $229.54.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.