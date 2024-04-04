Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 100,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 49,055 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,471,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 582,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VCSH opened at $76.99 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $77.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.41.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2479 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.