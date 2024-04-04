Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Position Raised by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 247.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 732,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522,150 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 7.0% of Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Estate Counselors LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $56,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

BSV stock opened at $76.39 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $77.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.14.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.2043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

