Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Better Money Decisions LLC

Better Money Decisions LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.39 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $77.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.14.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.2043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

