Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Arcadia Wealth Management LLC

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.39 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.2043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

