Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Towerpoint Wealth LLC

Towerpoint Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.96. The stock had a trading volume of 563,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,731,101. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $90.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.16. The company has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

