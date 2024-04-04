Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Purchased by Towerpoint Wealth LLC

Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,007 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 10.0% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $18,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCIT. Divergent Planning LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 238,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,323,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 420,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,944,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 788,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,674,000 after buying an additional 84,059 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $14,319,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.5% during the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.82. 622,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,227,115. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.66. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.78 and a twelve month high of $81.65.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2944 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

