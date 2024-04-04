Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 2.9% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $17,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $119.83 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $121.29. The company has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.74.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

