Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Stake Trimmed by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 232.0% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 59.1% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,935,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,106. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.18. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $55.06 and a twelve month high of $67.78.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.