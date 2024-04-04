Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,139,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,993 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 3.4% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $102,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the second quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $50.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.81 and its 200-day moving average is $46.47. The stock has a market cap of $123.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $50.36.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

