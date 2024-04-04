Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Raised by Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,350,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 11.3% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $64,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 239,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,461,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 203,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,764,000 after purchasing an additional 45,676 shares during the period. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC now owns 344,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,486,000 after purchasing an additional 27,191 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,824,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,272,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.20. 2,987,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,157,124. The firm has a market cap of $123.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.47. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $50.36.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

