Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $501,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 388,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,953,000 after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Corporation lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 311,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after purchasing an additional 12,235 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 252,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 35,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $49.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.47. The firm has a market cap of $122.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $50.36.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile
The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
