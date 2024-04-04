Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Position Increased by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,675,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,982 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 7.9% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC owned 0.42% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $150,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU stock opened at $58.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $58.89.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.