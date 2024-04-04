Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Position Increased by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,675,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,982 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 7.9% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC owned 0.42% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $150,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VEU stock opened at $58.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $58.89.
About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
