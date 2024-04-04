Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Better Money Decisions LLC

Better Money Decisions LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14,867.9% during the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after acquiring an additional 31,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 68,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG opened at $179.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $76.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $149.67 and a twelve month high of $183.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.89.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

