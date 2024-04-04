Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Acquired by David Kennon Inc

David Kennon Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of David Kennon Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. David Kennon Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VDC stock traded up $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $200.05. 7,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,379. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $172.75 and a twelve month high of $204.80.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.