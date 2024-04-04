Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Acquired by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 241.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 714,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,394,000 after purchasing an additional 504,865 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,607,000 after acquiring an additional 230,445 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,984,000 after acquiring an additional 11,308 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,512,000 after acquiring an additional 239,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 313,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,776,000 after purchasing an additional 14,870 shares during the period.

VCR stock traded down $2.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $308.79. 20,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,158. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $308.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.29. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $241.79 and a 1 year high of $319.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

