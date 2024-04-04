VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Trading Up 0.9%

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $229.81 and last traded at $227.93. 1,703,516 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 8,750,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $225.91.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.27. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,052,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 12,834 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

