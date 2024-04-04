Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 13,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 1,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on VLO shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $161.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.62.

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

Valero Energy stock traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $183.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,108,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,435,715. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.36 and a 200 day moving average of $136.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.54. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $104.18 and a 52-week high of $183.47.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.31%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

