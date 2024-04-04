Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Shares Gap Down to $76.66

Shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $76.66, but opened at $74.74. Valaris shares last traded at $74.04, with a volume of 180,816 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VAL shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Valaris from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Valaris from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Valaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.50. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.32. Valaris had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 48.50%. The company had revenue of $483.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valaris Limited will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in Valaris by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 255,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,141,000 after purchasing an additional 29,336 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Valaris by 567.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 78,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after buying an additional 66,700 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Valaris by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,704,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,792,000 after buying an additional 172,780 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris during the 3rd quarter valued at $570,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valaris by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,816,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,177,000 after buying an additional 120,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

