V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Stock Price Down 6.3%

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.27 and last traded at $14.34. Approximately 1,080,332 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 8,293,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.30.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Williams Trading reissued a “sell” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on V.F. from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.22). V.F. had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. V.F.’s payout ratio is -18.27%.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 11,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,332.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,582.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 65,360 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $1,005,236.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,041.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 11,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $198,332.55. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,582.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential PLC boosted its position in V.F. by 20.6% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in V.F. by 11.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,581,532 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,946,000 after acquiring an additional 168,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in V.F. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,239,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $728,708,000 after acquiring an additional 475,239 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of V.F. by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 27,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,414,000. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

