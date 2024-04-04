V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Stake Trimmed by Oak Asset Management LLC

Oak Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,253 shares during the quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 97,005.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $437,447,000 after purchasing an additional 15,827,472 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in V.F. by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626,337 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 5,060.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,731,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620,786 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 295.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,454,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $102,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $14.38. 682,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,405,862. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $23.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.66.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). V.F. had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.27%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.70.

In related news, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 65,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,236.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,041.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other V.F. news, insider Bracken Darrell bought 65,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,236.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 144,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,041.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 11,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,332.55. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,582.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

