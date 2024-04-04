UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Stock Price Up 4.8%

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) shot up 4.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.42 and last traded at $6.39. 545,516 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,616,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on UWMC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on UWM in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of UWM in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of UWM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UWM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.59.

UWM Stock Up 6.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $614.32 million, a PE ratio of -34.16 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of ($114.58) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.14 million. UWM had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 0.79%. Analysts forecast that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

UWM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -210.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UWM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UWM during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in UWM by 220.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in UWM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of UWM in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

