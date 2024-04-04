Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Price Target Raised to $4.00

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Usio’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Usio Stock Down 1.3 %

USIO stock opened at $1.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.76. Usio has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Trading of Usio

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Usio by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Usio by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,040,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Usio by 16.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 51,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Usio by 11.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 11,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Usio in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Usio Company Profile

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check and Check Conversion for electronic payment facilitation.

