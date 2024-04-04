USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.40

Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.40 and last traded at $28.40, with a volume of 1968 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.24.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on USAC shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

USA Compression Partners Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.97. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.48 and a beta of 1.30.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 8.07% and a negative return on equity of 31.81%. The company had revenue of $225.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,000.05%.

In other news, insider Eric D. Long sold 34,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $855,611.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 469,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,509,726.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric D. Long sold 96,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $2,376,869.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 372,359 shares in the company, valued at $9,156,307.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric D. Long sold 34,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $855,611.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 469,019 shares in the company, valued at $11,509,726.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,866,269 shares of company stock valued at $46,746,196.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in USA Compression Partners by 0.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,488,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,975,000 after purchasing an additional 50,981 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in USA Compression Partners by 42.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,385,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,051,000 after purchasing an additional 415,956 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in USA Compression Partners by 4.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 713,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,015,000 after purchasing an additional 28,875 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 542,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,384,000 after acquiring an additional 280,491 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 463,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659 shares during the period. 47.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

