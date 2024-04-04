United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.4% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in United Parcel Service by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 16,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 80,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,644,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.87.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $153.21. 409,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,387,171. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.90. The firm has a market cap of $130.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.