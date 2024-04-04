Unisys Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share (NYSE:UIS)

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Unisys in a report issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Soderstrom now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.33). The consensus estimate for Unisys’ current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Unisys’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Get Unisys alerts:

Unisys Trading Down 0.2 %

UIS opened at $5.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.55. Unisys has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $8.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unisys

Unisys ( NYSE:UIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.31. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 577.16% and a negative net margin of 21.37%. The company had revenue of $557.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UIS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Unisys by 969.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,455,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,516 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Unisys by 1,482.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,245,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after buying an additional 1,166,300 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Unisys by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,047,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,133,000 after buying an additional 1,125,893 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Unisys by 293.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,258,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 938,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Unisys by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,741,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after acquiring an additional 911,637 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Unisys

(Get Free Report)

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.