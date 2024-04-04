Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stake Decreased by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,610 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of UNP stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $240.81. The stock had a trading volume of 900,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,438. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $247.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $190.37 and a 52-week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

