UMB Bank n.a. Trims Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,100 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,256 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $12,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 104,804 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $12,165,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,767 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,030 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 49,154 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $131.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.30. The stock has a market cap of $154.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.43. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $95.70 and a one year high of $132.00.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up previously from $132.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on ConocoPhillips

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at $853,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 700,775 shares of company stock valued at $87,615,169 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.