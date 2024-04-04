UMB Bank n.a. Sells 743 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,443,000. Country Club Bank GFN grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 52,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 15,891 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,243,000. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 19,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.93.

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.6 %

CCI opened at $102.20 on Thursday. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $136.29. The stock has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 180.92%.

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.