UMB Bank n.a. Sells 393 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 868,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. owned 0.18% of Conagra Brands worth $24,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,738,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,578,000 after buying an additional 786,816 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,720 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 14.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,171,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,380 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,849,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,112,000 after purchasing an additional 167,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 37.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,675,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,294,000 after buying an additional 2,619,372 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CAG opened at $29.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.32. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $38.94.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

