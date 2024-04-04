UMB Bank n.a. Sells 354 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Progressive accounts for approximately 1.0% of UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. UMB Bank n.a. owned about 0.07% of Progressive worth $68,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $1,603,843.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,485.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $1,603,843.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,485.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,005,116.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,821,329.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,348,176. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PGR. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.50.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE:PGR opened at $210.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.60 and its 200 day moving average is $169.44. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $211.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 12.92%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

