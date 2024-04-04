UMB Bank n.a. Sells 354 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Progressive accounts for approximately 1.0% of UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. UMB Bank n.a. owned about 0.07% of Progressive worth $68,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Progressive
In other news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $1,603,843.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,485.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $1,603,843.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,485.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,005,116.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,821,329.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,348,176. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Progressive Stock Performance
NYSE:PGR opened at $210.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.60 and its 200 day moving average is $169.44. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $211.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.35.
Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 12.92%.
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
