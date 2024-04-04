UMB Bank n.a. Sells 244,122 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,305,420 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 244,122 shares during the quarter. UMB Financial makes up about 6.5% of UMB Bank n.a.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. UMB Bank n.a. owned approximately 10.93% of UMB Financial worth $443,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 646.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,596,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,655 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,449 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,586,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,630 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,184,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,356,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,190,000 after acquiring an additional 174,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $83.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.14. UMB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $50.68 and a 12 month high of $87.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.83.

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $370.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.69 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.73%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $87.50 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.17.

In other UMB Financial news, insider Abigail M. Wendel sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $95,387.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,011.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 11,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $952,577.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,738,604 shares in the company, valued at $148,268,149.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Abigail M. Wendel sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $95,387.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,011.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,277 shares of company stock worth $2,264,661 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

