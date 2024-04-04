UMB Bank n.a. Sells 230 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $138.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.62.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $180.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.54. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $104.18 and a one year high of $182.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

