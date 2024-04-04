UMB Bank n.a. Sells 130 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,899 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at $963,542,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $731,041,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,967,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 13,563.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 596,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $167,272,000 after acquiring an additional 591,758 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $372.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 target price (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.29.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $361.04 on Thursday. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $365.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $105.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.56.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.20%.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total transaction of $12,760,149.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,394,985.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total value of $12,760,149.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,394,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,144 shares of company stock worth $39,296,330. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

