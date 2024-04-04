UMB Bank n.a. Reduces Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,961 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $17,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 139,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,592,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 18,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Bell Bank increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $406.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $381.39. The stock has a market cap of $113.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.55 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on DE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Melius lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $431.28.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

