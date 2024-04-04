UMB Bank n.a. Raises Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 36,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 21,604 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 169.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 60,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 37,971 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 24.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 91,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 18,270 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth $8,014,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.96.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

NYSE ED opened at $89.87 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $100.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.07 and a 200 day moving average of $89.52. The company has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 17.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.24%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

