UMB Bank n.a. Purchases New Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FI. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Fiserv by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:FI opened at $157.70 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $159.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $93.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.50.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer raised Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.21.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

