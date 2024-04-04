UMB Bank n.a. Invests $1.25 Million in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV)

UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 42,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000. UMB Bank n.a. owned approximately 0.51% of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $353,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,708,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $307,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 35,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF stock opened at $32.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $292.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.86. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $33.53.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (EWJV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Japan Value index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market cap-weighted portfolio of Japanese equities. EWJV was launched on Mar 5, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.