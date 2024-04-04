UMB Bank n.a. Increases Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,253 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 29.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,872,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554,340 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell by 96,141.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,414,000 after buying an additional 14,355,814 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $677,739,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter worth $658,071,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $549,346,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE:SHEL opened at $70.11 on Thursday. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $55.78 and a twelve month high of $70.12. The stock has a market cap of $226.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.97.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.59%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

