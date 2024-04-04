UMB Bank n.a. Has $33.47 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,386 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $33,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of DHR opened at $244.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.38. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $259.00. The stock has a market cap of $180.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Barclays lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on DHR

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,957 shares of company stock worth $8,265,802 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.