UMB Bank n.a. Has $31.19 Million Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. owned about 0.20% of Lamb Weston worth $31,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,741 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 9,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 17,726 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 2.6 %

LW stock opened at $101.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.89 and its 200 day moving average is $99.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.25 and a 1-year high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 18.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.20.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

