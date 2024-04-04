UMB Bank n.a. Has $30.25 Million Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,568 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,634 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $30,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Pacific Financial grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ PANW opened at $269.54 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $176.30 and a one year high of $380.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $314.52 and a 200 day moving average of $287.31. The company has a market capitalization of $87.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 30.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John Donovan sold 20,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total value of $5,810,645.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,510,086.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,153 shares of company stock valued at $44,107,332. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $363.00 to $337.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.