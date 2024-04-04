UMB Bank n.a. Has $23.48 Million Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 77,306 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $23,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:DUK opened at $95.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.00. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $100.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.49%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

