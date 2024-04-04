UMB Bank n.a. Has $23.11 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,633 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $23,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 16,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 80,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,644,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on UPS. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS opened at $152.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.90. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.70%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

