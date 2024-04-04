UMB Bank n.a. Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Valero Energy by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in Valero Energy by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 13,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in Valero Energy by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 1,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE:VLO opened at $180.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.54. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $104.18 and a 12-month high of $182.73.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $161.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.62.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

