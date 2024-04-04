UMB Bank n.a. Grows Position in Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a. owned approximately 0.27% of Lightwave Logic worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Lightwave Logic by 703.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Lightwave Logic by 186.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lightwave Logic during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Lightwave Logic during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Lightwave Logic by 49.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Lightwave Logic Trading Up 0.7 %

LWLG stock opened at $4.47 on Thursday. Lightwave Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $9.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.56.

About Lightwave Logic

Lightwave Logic ( NASDAQ:LWLG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

Lightwave Logic, Inc focuses on the development of photonic devices and electro-optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications, telecommunications, and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in the designing and synthesizing of organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

