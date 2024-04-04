UMB Bank n.a. Grows Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 359,779 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,721 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Iowa State Bank increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 82,244 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 186,160 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 13,095 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 68,590 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 189,759 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,321,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in Comcast by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 20,885 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.68.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $41.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $47.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.12.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.