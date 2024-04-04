UMB Bank n.a. Decreases Stock Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 1,287.7% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,725,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,206,000 after buying an additional 2,528,754 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in Dropbox by 30.6% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,021 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dropbox by 102.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,761 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Dropbox during the second quarter worth approximately $32,536,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Dropbox by 179.7% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,745,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox stock opened at $23.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.78 and its 200-day moving average is $27.75. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $635.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.77 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 120.82% and a net margin of 18.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

DBX has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dropbox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lowered shares of Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 434,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,129,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 434,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,129,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 164,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $3,913,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,242,650.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,039 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,757. Company insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

